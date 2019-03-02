SBI ATM Cards: From Cash Withdrawal Limits To Key Features, All You Need To Know

SBI ATMs can be used to make paperless payment of any SBI credit card bill.

State Bank of India or SBI currently offers over 50,000 ATMs (Automated Teller Machines) in India, according to the lender's official website - sbi.co.in. SBI's ATM cards allow users to transact free of cost at any State Bank Group using any State Bank ATM-cum-debit card. This includes the ATMs of State Bank of India as well as the associate banks - namely, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Patiala and State Bank of Travancore, according to its website.