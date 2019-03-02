NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
SBI ATM Cards: From Cash Withdrawal Limits To Key Features, All You Need To Know

SBI's ATM cards allow users to transact free of cost at any State Bank Group using any State Bank ATM-cum-debit card.

Banking & Financial Services | | Updated: March 02, 2019 18:10 IST
SBI ATMs can be used to make paperless payment of any SBI credit card bill.

State Bank of India or SBI currently offers over 50,000 ATMs (Automated Teller Machines) in India, according to the lender's official website - sbi.co.in. SBI's ATM cards allow users to transact free of cost at any State Bank Group using any State Bank ATM-cum-debit card. This includes the ATMs of State Bank of India as well as the associate banks - namely, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Patiala and State Bank of Travancore, according to its website.
Here are 10 features of SBI ATM cards:
  1. SBI ATMs enable customers to withdraw up to a daily limit of Rs 40,000, according to SBI's official website. This limit is applicable on classic debit card. Higher value cards permit daily withdrawal limits of up to Rs 1 lakh per day.
  2. SBI ATMs 'fast cash' service enables customers to withdraw any preferred amount with just a touch. The options in the denomination of 100, 200, 500, 1000, 2000, 3000, 5000, 10,000 are available.
  3. SBI ATM's pin change service can be used to change password at regular intervals.
  4. Balance enquiry service can be used to check the current available balance in the account. 
  5. Mini statements can be generated via SBI ATMs which help user in keeping the track of the transactions in the account. Mini-statement gives an insight into the last 10 transactions in the account.
  6. The 'Card to Card Transfer' option on SBI ATMs can be availed to send cash from one SBI debit card to the other. Up to Rs. 40,000 can be transferred per day instantly. There is no limit on number of transactions. 
  7. Users can also register for the IMPS (Inter-mobile Mobile Payment System) service at all SBI ATMs. This service allows user to transfer money to any other person with a registered IMPS number instantly.
  8. SBI ATMs can be used to make paperless payment of any SBI credit card bill. SBI Life insurance premium payment can also be done using any of the SBI ATMs.
  9. The 'Mobile Registration' option on State Bank ATMs allows user to register/deregister mobile banking application.
  10. SBI ATMs also offer the option of recharging the mobile prepaid connection. Cheque book request can also send via SBI ATMs. SBI ATMs can also be used to pay the utility bills.


