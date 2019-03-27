From Cash Withdrawal Limit To ATM Charges: All You Need To Know About SBI ATM-Cum-Debit Cards

State Bank of India (SBI) debit card rules: The customers are allowed withdrawals up to Rs 40,000 per day

State Bank of India (SBI) offers its customers access to ATMs (Automated Teller Machines). State Bank of India has a network of 43,000 plus ATMs in India, which is also the largest network of ATMs offered by any bank in the country, according its www.sbi.co.in. The State Bank of India's ATM-cum-debit cards can be used at any of its banking group ATMs which include State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Patiala and State Bank of Travancore. the country's largest lender

Here are details about SBI ATM cash withdrawal limit and ATM charges, and key ATM facilities such as PIN change and balance enquiry:

Cash Withdrawal: State Bank of India customers can withdraw up to maximum of Rs 40,000 in cash from an ATM in case of a Classic Debit Card. Higher value cards permit daily withdrawal limits of up to Rs 1 lakh per day, according SBI's website.

Free ATM Transactions: SBI customers can also transact at over 1 lakh ATMs of other banks linked to the National Financial Switch. As per RBI guidelines, customers are entitled to five free transactions in a calendar month for savings bank account holders, the SBI said on its website. Upon completion of five free transactions SBI customers will be charged Rs 17 including taxes for a financial transaction and Rs 6 including taxes for non-financial transaction.

Fast Cash Feature: SBI customers can use features like fast cash on the ATM which enables an individual withdraw your preferred amounts with just a touch. The options in the denomination of 100, 200, 500, 1,000, 2,000, 3,000, 5,000, 10,000 are available.

Balance Enquiry: If an individual is expecting cash inflow in his/her account then customers can use this feature on the SBI ATM to check their current available bank account balance.

Cheque Book Request: State Bank of India customers can also order their cheque book without visiting the branch or filling in any transaction slips, SBI added.

