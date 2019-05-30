SBI Instant Money Transfer: Timings, Charges And Other Key Things To Know

State Bank of India (SBI) is a member of multiple payments systems, such as NEFT and IMPS

SBI or State Bank of India - the country's largest bank - is a member of multiple payments systems. From National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) to Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), SBI customers can remit funds using one of these payments systems. NEFT operates on a deferred net settlement basis, meaning the transactions are settled in batches as opposed to the continuous, individual settlement in RTGS, according to SBI's corporate website, sbi.co.in. In RTGS, the processing of funds transfer instructions takes place at the time they are received (real time).

Here's a comparison of the timings and charges applicable to SBI fund transfer services through payments systems National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS):

Timings

NEFT timings

SBI has listed the following timings for the settlement of NEFT transactions (in batches):

* Settlements on weekdays at hourly intervals from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm

* Settlements on Saturdays at hourly intervals from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

RBI settlement Timings Day Start Time End Time Monday to Friday 08:00 hrs 19:00 hrs Saturday 08:00 hrs 01:00 hrs (Source: sbi.co.in)

IMPS timings

IMPS inward and outward transactions are available 24X7, without any holiday restrictions, according to SBI's internet banking portal, onlinesbi.com.

RTGS timings

SBI has listed the following schedule for sending RTGS transactions to the RBI: