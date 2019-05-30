NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
SBI Instant Money Transfer: Timings, Charges And Other Key Things To Know

SBI customers can remit funds using one of payments systems such as National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS).

Your Money | | Updated: May 30, 2019 11:57 IST
State Bank of India (SBI) is a member of multiple payments systems, such as NEFT and IMPS


SBI or State Bank of India - the country's largest bank - is a member of multiple payments systems. From National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) to Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), SBI customers can remit funds using one of these payments systems. NEFT operates on a deferred net settlement basis, meaning the transactions are settled in batches as opposed to the continuous, individual settlement in RTGS, according to SBI's corporate website, sbi.co.in. In RTGS, the processing of funds transfer instructions takes place at the time they are received (real time).

Here's a comparison of the timings and charges applicable to SBI fund transfer services through payments systems National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS):

Timings

NEFT timings

SBI has listed the following timings for the settlement of NEFT transactions (in batches):

* Settlements on weekdays at hourly intervals from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm

* Settlements on Saturdays at hourly intervals from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

RBI settlement Timings
DayStart TimeEnd Time
Monday to Friday08:00 hrs19:00 hrs
Saturday08:00 hrs01:00 hrs
(Source: sbi.co.in)

IMPS timings

IMPS inward and outward transactions are available 24X7, without any holiday restrictions, according to SBI's internet banking portal, onlinesbi.com.

RTGS timings

SBI has listed the following schedule for sending RTGS transactions to the RBI:

RBI settlement Timings for transactions (other than Inter Bank transactions)
DayStart TimeEnd Time
Monday to Friday08:00 hrs16:30 hrs
Saturday08:00 hrs02:00 hrs
(Source: sbi.co.in)

