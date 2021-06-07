State Bank Of India Customers Need to Update These Documents By June 30 To Avail Seamless Services

State Bank of India has asked its customers to link their PAN with Aadhar before June 30

The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a notice to its customers informing them to update link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhar cards by the end of this month i.e June 30.

The country's largest lender further added that failure to do so will impact ongoing services.

The state-owned bank issued the statement on its Twitter handle TheOfficialSBI. "We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service."

The bank said that the PAN will be rendered inoperative or inactive and would not be used for specific transactions.

The last date to link PAN and Aadhar card was March 31, 2021, which was later extended by the Income Tax Department to June 30, 2021 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an official press release issued on March 31, the bank had said, “"keeping in view the difficulties faced by the taxpayers, the Central Government has issued notification today extending the last date for the intimation of Aadhaar number and linking thereof with PAN to June 30, 2021."