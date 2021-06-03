Startup India: 50,000 Startups Recognised In Five Years, Delhi And Karnataka Lead Numbers

Under Startup India programme 50,000 initiatives have been registered in five years

Under the Centre's ambitious Startup India programme, 50,000 startups across the country have been recognised till date by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) with Delhi and Karnataka leading with largest number of such initiatives.

Sectors like food processing, product development, application development and IT consulting are some of the major sectors which have seen maximum number of startups getting registered.

Interestingly, the leadership teams of 45 per cent startups have women entrepreneurs, official sources said.

Other states which have the largest number of startups are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

As per DPIIT figures which are updated till June 3, 2021, out of the 50,000 startups, 19,896 have been recognised since April 1, 2020 alone.

Since the inception of the Startup India initiative in January 2016, recognised startups have spread across 623 districts. Each state and union territory has at least one startup.

Official sources said that it took only 180 days to add the last 10,000 startups, as compared to 808 days for the first 10,000 at the beginning of the initiative.

A total of 743 startups were recognised in 2016-2017, which was the first year of the initiative, and this has now increased exponentially to over 16,000 startups being recognised in the year 2020-2021.

A statement issued by the department said that "the recognised startups have contributed significantly to job creation, with 5,49,842 jobs reported by 48,093 startups with an average number of 11 employees per startup. About 1.7 lakh jobs were created by recognised startups in the 2020-2021 period alone".