Star Health IPO Subscribed 79% On Last Day Of Subscription

Star Health IPO was subscribed 79 per cent on the last day of its issue

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company's initial public offer (IPO) got subscribed 79 per cent on the final day of its issue on Thursday, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) data. It had been launched on November 30, 2021.

The Rs 7,249 crore offer received bids for over 3.55 crore shares against the total issue size of over 4.49 crore shares, the data further showed.

The shares allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.03 times, while those for non-institutional investors was subscribed 0.19 times. Retail investors' share was subscribed 1.10 times.

Star Health IPO consisted of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 2,000 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 58,324,225 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

It had a price band of Rs 870-900 per share and prior to the IPO, Star Health had raised over Rs 3,217 crore from anchor investors.

Star Health is a leading private health insurer in the country and is owned by a consortium of investors like Westbridge Capital and billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.