US gold futures rose 0.2%to $1,823.20 per ounce

Gold steadied above the key $1,800 per ounce level on Thursday, as worries over mounting COVID-19 cases offset hopes of a swift global economic recovery.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,812.20 per ounce by 0536 GMT (11:06 am in India), after rising to its highest since September 2011 at $1,817.71 per ounce on Wednesday.

US gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $1,823.20 per ounce.