SpicJet, GoAir New Routes, Discounts On Flight Tickets

Amid high demand, domestic airlines such as SpiceJet and GoAir have announced additional flights and discounts on select routes. SpiceJet has announced the introduction of new flights on its domestic network, the Gurugram-based airline said in a press release. GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 899 in a limited-period sale. The announcements from the airlines come at a time the suspension of flight operations by rival Jet Airways has led to additional demand in the country's civil aviation market.

Here are key things to know about the announcements made by SpiceJet and GoAir:

SpiceJet

SpiceJet has announced new flights on Patna-Kolkata, Mumbai-Kanpur and Mumbai-Patna routes. The new services will begin from May 30 and will be operational daily, according to the private carrier. Earlier this month, SpiceJet had announced a daily direct flight on Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai sector and six new flights connecting Mumbai.

GoAir

GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 899 in a sale valid till May 29, the airline said on Twitter. Under sale, bookings can be made for travel from June 15 to December 31, according to the airline's website. In a separate offer, GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,375. Bookings under the sale - valid for travel till December 15, 2019 - can be made till May 30.

Domestic airlines carried 464.47 lakh passengers in the first four months of 2019, up 2.5 per cent compared to 453.03 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).