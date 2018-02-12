SpiceJet's Offer: How To Avail Rs 1,000 Discount on Domestic Flight Tickets

How to avail SpiceJet's special discount of Rs 1,000 on flight tickets
1. Firstly select a flight on SpiceJet's website- spicejet.com and opt for priority check-in.
2. Apply promo code HDFC1000 and enter HDFC bank credit card number in the promotion code section on the payment page.
3. Instant discount of Rs1000 for round-trip and Rs 500 for one-way booking on base fare will be applied, said SpiceJet.
Terms and conditions of SpiceJet's special discount of Rs 1,000 on flight tickets
1. There is no restriction on travel dates when this SpiceJet's offer is availed by the customer, said SpiceJet.
2. If any Credit Cardholder ceases to be a card member at any time during the currency of the offer period, all the benefits under the offer shall lapse and shall not be available to such person, noted SpiceJet.
3. SpiceJet reserves the right to modify/ change/withdraw all or any of the terms applicable to the offer without assigning any reasons or without any prior intimation.
4. All issues / queries / complaints / grievances relating to the Offer, if any, shall be addressed to SpiceJet directly without any reference to respective banks. The same shall be addressed by SpiceJet.
5. For any credit card related claims, the customer should contact HDFC Bank and SpiceJet will not entertain any such claims, it said.
6. SpiceJet's offer is non-transferable, non-binding and non-encashable.
Comments
8. In no event the liability of SpiceJet under this Offer shall exceed the amount of promotional discount provided under this Offer, the airline says.