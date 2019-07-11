Airlines Announce New International Flights, Check Routes, Fares Here

Domestic air passenger traffic in May increased by 2.96 per cent after a slump in April

Amid high competition in country's civil aviation market, airlines have come up with new routes to attract passengers. Private airline Vistara on Thursday announced that it will start overseas operations from August 6. Meanwhile, rival GoAir has also come up with new flights on Delhi-Abu Dhabi, Mumbai-Muscat routes. Earlier this month, SpiceJet said it will offer new flights on international routes at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs. 16,700. The announcements from the airlines come at a time when the suspension of flights by Jet Airways has led to additional demand in market.

Here are key things to know about the announcements made by Vistara, SpiceJet and GoAir:

Vistara

Vistara is offering international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs.15,900, according to its website, airvistara.com. The flights between Delhi and Singapore will start from August 6, 2019 while the flights between Mumbai and Singapore will commence from August 7, 2019.

GoAir

GoAir will start new daily direct flights on Delhi-Abu Dhabi-Delhi, Mumbai-Muscat-Mumbai, Mumbai-Abu Dhabi-Mumbai, Kannur-Muscat-Kannur, Kannur-Abu Dhabi-Kannur routes starting from July 19. The airline is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs. 7,499 on the new routes, according to its website, goair.in.

SpiceJet

Earlier this month, SpiceJet announced new overseas flights at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs. 16,700. The new non-stop daily flights will be operated on the Mumbai-Hong Kong -Mumbai route, according to a press release shared by the carrier.

Domestic air passenger traffic in May increased by 2.96 per cent after a slump in April, according to the data released by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

