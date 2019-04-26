SpiceJet To Start New Flights From June 25, Details Here

SpiceJet will be deploying Boeing 737 on the route.

Airline major SpiceJet on Friday said it will commence two new daily flights connecting the underserved market of Durgapur with Mumbai from June 25. The Durgapur-Mumbai-Durgapur route was awarded to the airline under UDAN III and is exclusive to the airline, thereby making it the only carrier to offer flight services on the sector. SpiceJet will be deploying Boeing 737 on the route.

"Durgapur earmarks the carrier's 13th destination under the regional connectivity scheme," it said in a statement.

The budget carrier will also launch its Chennai-Durgapur-Chennai UDAN flight in the current summer schedule.

Durgapur's Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport, located at Andal, is India's first private-sector Greenfield airport serving both the industrial cities of Durgapur and Asansol.

The carrier currently operates 35 daily flights under UDAN.



