SpiceJet To Shift Select Flights To Delhi Airport's Terminal 2

All the flights operating from Terminal 2 will have four (4) digit flight numbers starting with the number eight, for instance, SG 8913.These flights will carry numbers from SG-8000 to SG-8999.
SpiceJet has also sent e-mailers/SMS notifications informing the customers about this move. However, the company has made arrangements for passengers unaware of this move, to be dropped at T2 from T1D.
Schedule of direct flights
|SG 8194
|Ahmedabad
|Delhi
|6:05 AM
|7:45 AM
|Daily
|25-Mar-18
|27-Oct-18
|SG 8912
|Ahmedabad
|Delhi
|7:40 PM
|9:15 PM
|Tue
|25-Mar-18
|15-Apr-18
|SG 8912
|Ahmedabad
|Delhi
|7:40 PM
|9:25 PM
|Mon/Wed/Thu/Fri/Sat/Sun
|25-Mar-18
|27-Oct-18
|SG 8912
|Ahmedabad
|Delhi
|6:10 PM
|7:55 PM
|Tue
|16-Apr-18
|27-Oct-18
|SG 8913
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|6:20 AM
|7:50 AM
|Daily
|25-Mar-18
|27-Oct-18
|SG 8193
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|6:50 PM
|8:25 PM
|Daily
|25-Mar-18
|27-Oct-18
|SG 8211
|Delhi
|Goa
|8:20 AM
|11:00 AM
|Sat
|25-Mar-18
|27-Oct-18
|SG 8171
|Delhi
|Goa
|11:30 AM
|2:05 PM
|Daily
|25-Mar-18
|27-Oct-18
|SG 8144
|Delhi
|Goa
|5:55 PM
|8:35 PM
|Daily
|25-Mar-18
|27-Oct-18
|SG 8561
|Delhi
|Kochi
|6:30 AM
|9:45 AM
|Tue
|25-Mar-18
|27-Oct-18
|SG 8561
|Delhi
|Kochi
|7:20 AM
|10:35 AM
|Mon/Wed/Thu/Fri/Sat/Sun
|25-Mar-18
|27-Oct-18
|SG 8480
|Delhi
|Patna
|7:10 PM
|8:50 PM
|Daily
|25-Mar-18
|27-Oct-18
|SG 8185
|Delhi
|Pune
|8:45 AM
|10:55 AM
|Mon/Tue/Wed/Thu/Fri/Sun
|25-Mar-18
|27-Oct-18
|SG 8938
|Delhi
|Pune
|4:55 PM
|7:05 PM
|Daily
|25-Mar-18
|27-Oct-18
|SG 8189
|Delhi
|Pune
|12:30 AM
|2:45 AM
|Mon/Thu/Sat/Sun
|15-Apr-18
|27-Oct-18
|SG 8473
|Delhi
|Surat
|5:45 AM
|7:45 AM
|Daily
|25-Mar-18
|27-Oct-18
|SG 8478
|Delhi
|Surat
|2:40 PM
|4:25 PM
|Daily
|25-Mar-18
|27-Oct-18
|SG 8212
|Goa
|Delhi
|11:30 AM
|2:10 PM
|Sat
|25-Mar-18
|27-Oct-18
|SG 8172
|Goa
|Delhi
|2:35 PM
|5:15 PM
|Daily
|25-Mar-18
|27-Oct-18
|SG 8145
|Goa
|Delhi
|9:05 PM
|11:59 PM
|Daily
|25-Mar-18
|27-Oct-18
|SG 8562
|Kochi
|Delhi
|11:05 AM
|2:20 PM
|Daily
|25-Mar-18
|27-Oct-18
|SG 8481
|Patna
|Delhi
|9:35 PM
|11:25 PM
|Daily
|25-Mar-18
|27-Oct-18
|SG 8937
|Pune
|Delhi
|7:20 AM
|9:40 AM
|Daily
|25-Mar-18
|27-Oct-18
|SG 8184
|Pune
|Delhi
|4:05 PM
|6:15 PM
|Mon/Tue/Wed/Thu/Fri/Sun
|25-Mar-18
|27-Oct-18
|SG 8190
|Pune
|Delhi
|3:15 AM
|4:55 AM
|Mon/Thu/Sat/Sun
|15-Apr-18
|27-Oct-18
|SG 8474
|Surat
|Delhi
|8:15 AM
|9:55 AM
|Daily
|25-Mar-18
|27-Oct-18
|SG 8479
|Surat
|Delhi
|4:55 PM
|6:40 PM
|Daily
|25-Mar-18
|27-Oct-18
If one reachs SpiceJet counters 45 minutes prior to the time of departure of the flight, we will make every effort to connect you to your flight, said SpiceJet. However, if one is not able to make it on time, SpiceJet will reschedule the flight without any additional charges for travel dates up to April 10, 2018.
One can use the following modes of conveyance to reach Terminal 2:
1. Taxi or Private Car.
2. Take the Airport Express Metro and get down at Terminal 3 and walk up to Terminal 2, which is approximately a 10-minute walk
3. DTC bus services from ISBT Kashmere Gate
5. Auto rickshaw till public transport centre near Centaur Hotel IGI Airport and then, use shuttle bus service to Terminal 2