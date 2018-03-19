SpiceJet To Shift Select Flights To Delhi Airport's Terminal 2 SpiceJet has also sent e-mailers/SMS notifications informing customers about this move.

Share EMAIL PRINT One can take shuttle bus services from T1 and T3 to reach T2.



All the flights operating from Terminal 2 will have four (4) digit flight numbers starting with the number eight, for instance, SG 8913.These flights will carry numbers from SG-8000 to SG-8999.



SpiceJet has also sent e-mailers/SMS notifications informing the customers about this move. However, the company has made arrangements for passengers unaware of this move, to be dropped at T2 from T1D.



Schedule of direct flights​

SG 8194 Ahmedabad Delhi 6:05 AM 7:45 AM Daily 25-Mar-18 27-Oct-18 SG 8912 Ahmedabad Delhi 7:40 PM 9:15 PM Tue 25-Mar-18 15-Apr-18 SG 8912 Ahmedabad Delhi 7:40 PM 9:25 PM Mon/Wed/Thu/Fri/Sat/Sun 25-Mar-18 27-Oct-18 SG 8912 Ahmedabad Delhi 6:10 PM 7:55 PM Tue 16-Apr-18 27-Oct-18 SG 8913 Delhi Ahmedabad 6:20 AM 7:50 AM Daily 25-Mar-18 27-Oct-18 SG 8193 Delhi Ahmedabad 6:50 PM 8:25 PM Daily 25-Mar-18 27-Oct-18 SG 8211 Delhi Goa 8:20 AM 11:00 AM Sat 25-Mar-18 27-Oct-18 SG 8171 Delhi Goa 11:30 AM 2:05 PM Daily 25-Mar-18 27-Oct-18 SG 8144 Delhi Goa 5:55 PM 8:35 PM Daily 25-Mar-18 27-Oct-18 SG 8561 Delhi Kochi 6:30 AM 9:45 AM Tue 25-Mar-18 27-Oct-18 SG 8561 Delhi Kochi 7:20 AM 10:35 AM Mon/Wed/Thu/Fri/Sat/Sun 25-Mar-18 27-Oct-18 SG 8480 Delhi Patna 7:10 PM 8:50 PM Daily 25-Mar-18 27-Oct-18 SG 8185 Delhi Pune 8:45 AM 10:55 AM Mon/Tue/Wed/Thu/Fri/Sun 25-Mar-18 27-Oct-18 SG 8938 Delhi Pune 4:55 PM 7:05 PM Daily 25-Mar-18 27-Oct-18 SG 8189 Delhi Pune 12:30 AM 2:45 AM Mon/Thu/Sat/Sun 15-Apr-18 27-Oct-18 SG 8473 Delhi Surat 5:45 AM 7:45 AM Daily 25-Mar-18 27-Oct-18 SG 8478 Delhi Surat 2:40 PM 4:25 PM Daily 25-Mar-18 27-Oct-18 SG 8212 Goa Delhi 11:30 AM 2:10 PM Sat 25-Mar-18 27-Oct-18 SG 8172 Goa Delhi 2:35 PM 5:15 PM Daily 25-Mar-18 27-Oct-18 SG 8145 Goa Delhi 9:05 PM 11:59 PM Daily 25-Mar-18 27-Oct-18 SG 8562 Kochi Delhi 11:05 AM 2:20 PM Daily 25-Mar-18 27-Oct-18 SG 8481 Patna Delhi 9:35 PM 11:25 PM Daily 25-Mar-18 27-Oct-18 SG 8937 Pune Delhi 7:20 AM 9:40 AM Daily 25-Mar-18 27-Oct-18 SG 8184 Pune Delhi 4:05 PM 6:15 PM Mon/Tue/Wed/Thu/Fri/Sun 25-Mar-18 27-Oct-18 SG 8190 Pune Delhi 3:15 AM 4:55 AM Mon/Thu/Sat/Sun 15-Apr-18 27-Oct-18 SG 8474 Surat Delhi 8:15 AM 9:55 AM Daily 25-Mar-18 27-Oct-18 SG 8479 Surat Delhi 4:55 PM 6:40 PM Daily 25-Mar-18 27-Oct-18



If one reachs SpiceJet counters 45 minutes prior to the time of departure of the flight, we will make every effort to connect you to your flight, said SpiceJet. However, if one is not able to make it on time, SpiceJet will reschedule the flight without any additional charges for travel dates up to April 10, 2018.



One can use the following modes of conveyance to reach Terminal 2:



1. Taxi or Private Car.



2. Take the Airport Express Metro and get down at Terminal 3 and walk up to Terminal 2, which is approximately a 10-minute walk



3. DTC bus services from ISBT Kashmere Gate



4. Shuttle bus services from Terminal 1 and Terminal 3



5. Auto rickshaw till public transport centre near Centaur Hotel IGI Airport and then, use shuttle bus service to Terminal 2



