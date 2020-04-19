SpiceJet To Send Select Staff On Leave Without Pay: Report

SpiceJet has decided to send some of its staff on leave without pay

Air carrier SpiceJet has decided to send employees earning more than Rs 50,000 per month on leave without pay on a rotational basis, sources said on Sunday amid flight services remaining suspended till May 3, news agency PTI reported.

This arrangement would be in place for three months, they added.

The sources also told PTI that the salary for April is likely to be paid to staff for the days they were on duty. Earlier, the budget carrier had sent employees on leave without pay from March 25 to 31. Many other carriers have also announced leave without pay regime for their staff as flight services are suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Air India had temporarily suspended the contracts of around 200 employees including pilots, who were re-employed after retirement. The national carrier has also cut the allowances of all employees, except cabin crew, by 10 per cent for the next three months in order to save money amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Vistara too has reportedly deferred payments to some of its suppliers, while regional airliner Air Deccan has also announced ceasing of its operations.

Commercial flights remain suspended since March 25 due to the nationwide lockdown to curb spreading of coronavirus infections. The lockdown has been extended till May 3.