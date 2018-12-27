SpiceJet To Launch New Flights On These Routes

SpiceJet said that it will deploy its Bombardier Q400s on all new routes.

Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet will launch a daily direct service on Kolkata-Lilabari-Kolkata route under the regional air connectivity -- UDAN -- scheme, the airline announced on Wednesday.

The un-served market of Lilabari, located in Lakhimpur district of Assam, was awarded to the airline under the phase II of UDAN scheme.

In addition, the airline will also start a new direct flight connecting Kolkata with Jabalpur and an additional frequency on Hyderabad-Jabalpur route.

"All new flights and frequencies are scheduled to commence from January 15, 2019," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The airline said that it will deploy its Bombardier Q400s on all these routes.

After the addition of the Kolkata-Lilabari-Kolkata flight, SpiceJet will operate 25 flights under the UDAN scheme.