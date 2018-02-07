SpiceJet Third Quarter Net Profit Surges Over 32 Per Cent

Comments
Net income from operations rose 29 per cent to Rs 2,065 crore.
Passenger yields, a measure of average fare and distance flown, climbed 14 per cent, while the average domestic passenger load factor, which measures how much of an airline's passenger carrying capacity is used, was in excess of 95 per cent. SpiceJet shares rise 5.57% to Rs 136.55 on BSE against the previous session's closing on Rs 129.35.
