SpiceJet Reports Rs 807 Crore Loss In March Quarter

SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 807.08 crore in the quarter ended March 31, as against a net profit of Rs 56.29 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The private sector airline said its total income came in at Rs 3,057.34 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2019-20, up 19.64 per cent compared to the year-ago period.

SpiceJet's total expenses - including aircraft fuel and maintenance costs, employee benefits and finance costs - stood at Rs 3,864.42 crore in the January-March period, up 53.62 per cent compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

SpiceJet shares ended 1.15 per cent higher at Rs 48.50 apiece on the BSE ahead of the earnings announcement, underperforming the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index which fell 1.10 per cent.