SpiceJet Partners With Thrillophilia For Tours, Other Activities

SpiceJet has also launched a revamped website with improved features.

New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet has partnered with Thrillophilia for tours and other travel related activities, the airline stated in a release on Thursday.

SpiceJet said, "The strategic partnership will enable its passengers to choose and book from more than 24,000 activities and experiences across more than 55 countries."

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet said, "Planning a vacation should be seamless and enjoyable which is what we aim to offer with this partnership with Thrillophilia. Customer centricity is at the heart of everything we do at SpiceJet and this is yet another step in that direction whereby customers can avail the best of both domestic and international travel experiences on a platter."

She further mentioned that, "This partnership will offer seamless access to a wide variety of adventure gateways, luxury experiences or local staycation tours, such that customers can plan each day of their entire holiday well in advance across both domestic and international destinations thereby enjoying a hassle free travel experience."

The platform, SpiceJet said, offers wide range of other activities -- such as water sports, parasailing, rafting and bungee jumping -- across metro cities.

The airline has also launched a revamped website with improved features. The website is currently in beta version, a search on its official portal showed.

SpiceJet said the new website "will allow passengers to check and compare seven days lowest fares on flight selection page with additional filter options."

The airline's shares were trading as much as 1.42 per cent lower on the BSE index in afternoon deals.