SpiceJet Thrilling Thursday Offer: How To Avail Up To Rs 1,000 Off On Flight Tickets

SpiceJet is offering up to Rs 1,000 discount on flight tickets in a special 'Thrilling Thursday' offer, the airline said. Along with the discount offer, SpiceJet is also offering a priority check-in to its customers. The offer is valid all through Thursday on July 19 as well as on July 26 . It can be availed on SpiceJet's website, spicejet.com, and its mobile app. In order to avail SpiceJet's Thrilling Thursday offer, customers need to use the promo code SCB1000, the airline said on its website.

(SpiceJet's Thrilling Thursday offer on flight tickets is valid on Standard Chartered cards.)

How to avail SpiceJet's Thrilling Thursday offer:

1. SpiceJet's Thrilling Thursday offer is valid on flight ticket bookings made on Thursdays until July 26, 2018.

2. You need to select a flight on www.spicejet.com or SpiceJet's mobile app and opt for priority check-in during the booking flow.

3. Apply Promo Code SCB1000 and enter your Standard Chartered credit or debit card number in the promotion code section on the payment page.

4. An instant discount of Rs.1000 for round-trip booking and Rs.500 for one-way booking on base fare (subject to fulfilment of minimum spend requirement) will be applied along with free priority check-in, said SpiceJet.

Conditions of SpiceJet Thrilling Thursday offer on flight tickets

There is no restriction on travel dates when the offer is availed by the customer, said SpiceJet. SpiceJet at any time reserves the right to amend/ cancel/ withdraw the Offer without any prior intimation. If any credit card holder ceases to be a card member at any time during the Thrilling Thursday offer period, all the benefits under the offer shall lapse and will not be available to the person, SpiceJet said.

Until July 15, SpiceJet offered flight tickets from Rs 999 under its Mega Monsoon Sale.

Vistara, on Thursday extended its Monsoon Sale till midnight July 19. Vistara is offering flight tickets from Rs 1,299 under the sale.