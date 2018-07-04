SpiceJet Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 999. Additional Benefits Also Available

SpiceJet's 'Mega Monsoon Sale' offer is changeable with change fee and fare adjustment.

SpiceJet is offering direct domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 999 under its 'Mega Monsoon Sale'. SpiceJet's new promotional sale offer is valid till July 8, 2018, said the carrier on it's official website- spicejet.com. The travel period of the offer ends on October 8, 2018. Customers can also avail additional offer on booking via airline's official website. The carrier is also offering 20 per cent discount on seats, meals, SpiceMax and other add-ons. The promo code for the additional discount offer is ADD0N20.

Terms and conditions of SpiceJet's 'Mega Monsoon Sale'

According to SpiceJet, 'Mega Monsoon Sale' offer is applicable on one-way fares only. However, the scheme is applicable on bookings made across all channels. This offer can't be clubbed with any other offers and is not applicable on group bookings. Fares are refundable with a nominal cancellation charge, mentioned the airline.

SpiceJet's 'Mega Monsoon Sale' offer is changeable with change fee and fare adjustment. The offer is available on first-come, first- served basis only. Flight schedules and timings are subject to regulatory approvals and changes, said SpiceJet. Black-out dates applicable on this offer.

Terms and conditions of SpiceJet's additional 20% discount offer

SpiceJet's additional offer of 20 per cent discount is valid only on purchase of add-on products (i.e. SpiceMax, seat, hot meal, priority check-in and preferred bag out) via bookings made through spicejet.com. Under the additional offer, SpiceJet provide up to 20 per cent discount only on the add-on product being bought. All other applicable charges/fees/taxes etc. are payable by the passenger.

The offer is valid for both one-way and round-trip bookings for both domestic and international travel. This offer can't be clubbed with any other scheme/offer/discount/ promotion, said the carrier. The company reserves the right to amend/cancel/ withdraw the offer at any time without any prior intimation, the carrier noted. In the event of any discrepancy arising out of any matter connected with this offer, the company's decision in such regard is final and binding.

Meanwhile, rival Vistara is offering up to 50 per cent discount on flight tickets. AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting fare of Rs 1,299. Jet Airways is offering up to 25 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets and up to 30 per cent discount on international flight tickets.



