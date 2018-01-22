SpiceJet Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 769 In Great Republic Day Sale SpiceJet has said that the 'Republic Day Sale' offer is applicable only on non-stop flights and fares vary from sector to sector depending on travel distance.

Bookings under SpiceJet's Republic Day Sale can be made till January 25, 2018, according to the airline



The SpiceJet 'Republic Day Sale' offer is applicable only on non-stop flights and fares vary from sector to sector depending on travel distance, SpiceJet said. SpiceJet operates 402 average daily flights to 51 destinations, including 44 domestic and 7 international ones. The airline connects its network with a fleet of 38 Boeing 737NG and 22 Bombardier Q-400s. Here are 10 things to know about SpiceJet's 'Great Republic Day Sale':

1. The offer requires flyers to make advance bookings. SpiceJet flyers can avail these "very attractive fares" to plan their domestic travel well in advance, the airline noted.



2. The starting fare of Rs 769 is valid on popular domestic routes like Jammu-Srinagar, Silchar-Guwahati, Dehradun-Delhi, Delhi-Jaipur, Agartala-Guwahati, Coimbatore-Bengaluru, Kochi-Bengaluru and Delhi-Dehradun, SpiceJet noted.



3. On the international network, the starting all-inclusive flight ticket price of Rs Rs 2,469 can be availed on the Chennai-Colombo route, it said.



4. Bookings: Tickets under the SpiceJet's Great Republic Day Sale can be booked on the airline's website - www.spicejet.com, its mobile app, online travel portals and through travel agents, SpiceJet added in its press release. "Download the SpiceJet mobile app and get additional discounts on your flight bookings. Just use the promo code REP69 to avail discount," SpiceJet said on its website - spicejet.com.



5. Tickets under this offer are refundable (only statutory taxes refundable), though changeable with a change fee and fare difference, according to SpiceJet.



6. Without divulging the total number of seats offered under the Great Republic Day Sale, SpiceJet said: "There is limited inventory under the offer, and seats will be available on First-Come-First-Served basis."



7. SpiceJet also said it is "offering exclusive benefits to the customers who will directly book on spicejet.com".



8. The benefits include an additional 10 per cent discount up to Rs 500 on flights and a free priority check-in for SBI credit card customers.



9. SpiceJet customers can also avail a 20 per cent off and a Croma voucher worth Rs 500 on pre-booking selected add-ons like meals, Spicemax and preferred seats during the sale period.



10. Blackout dates would be applicable. Sales fares are not applicable on group bookings and cannot be combined with any other offer. "Flight schedules and timings are subject to regulatory approvals and change(s)," the airline added.



