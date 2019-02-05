SpiceJet Offers Flight Tickets From 899 Rupees

SpiceJet's offer is applicable on bookings made across all channels.

SpiceJet has come up with a sale under which it is offering domestic and international flight tickets starting from an all-inclusive Rs. 899 and Rs. 3,699, respectively in a limited-period offer. SpiceJet's offer on flight tickets is valid till February 9, 2019, said the airline on microblogging website - Twitter. According to SpiceJet's website, spicejet.com, the travel period on discount offer is valid till September 25, 2019. The airline is also offering an additional 10 per cent off on flight tickets and free priority check-in on booking through SBI credit card.

SpiceJet presents the Rs 1.75/km Sale. Fly at Rs 1.75/km for domestic flights & Rs 2.5/km for international flights. Domestic & international fares starting at Rs 899/- & Rs 3699/- respectively. Rush to the SpiceJet website or mobile app now! Sale closes 9th February. T&Cs Apply. pic.twitter.com/7RmFckC33X — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) February 5, 2019

SpiceJet's offer is applicable on bookings made across all channels. However, the discount offer is applicable on one-way fares and on select non-stop flights only, said the carrier's website.

To avail the discount offer, one has to book tickets at least 14 days prior to the date of departure. The discount offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer and not applicable on group bookings, noted SpiceJet.

Passengers need to use the promo code, SBISALE, to avail SBI's offer. SBI's offer is valid on bookings made only through SpiceJet's official website.

SpiceJet's offer on flight tickets comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector where airlines are coming up with discount offers and new routes on a daily basis to attract passengers.

SpiceJet on Monday said it will launch a daily non-stop flight service between Hyderabad and Saudi Arabia's Jeddah from March 25. Last month, the private carrier had started a daily direct flight on the Kolkata-Lilabari route, under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN (UdeDesh ka Aam Nagrik).