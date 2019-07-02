SpiceJet Announces 'Monsoon Sale', Offers Flights Tickets From 888 Rupees

Under SpiceJet's "Monsoon Sale", flight tickets can be booked till July 6

SpiceJet is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 888 in a limited-period sale. In its "Monsoon Sale", the private carrier is offering domestic and international tickets from Rs 888 and Rs 3,499, respectively. Under the scheme, which is valid for travel till September 25, 2019, flight tickets can be booked till July 6, according to the airline's website, spicejet.com. However, the discount is applicable on one-way fares only and cannot be combined with any other offers, noted SpiceJet.

It is raining discounts with SpiceJet's Monsoon Sale! Domestic fares starting at Rs 888/- and international fares starting at Rs 3499/-. Rush to https://t.co/PykmFjYcix or get the SpiceJet mobile app now, and book that long-awaited getaway! Sale closes 6th July, 2019. T&C Apply. pic.twitter.com/ssBBqYo5Nh — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 1, 2019

The announcement from the airline comes at a time the suspension of flight operations by Jet Airways has led to additional demand in the country's civil aviation market.

Last week, SpiceJet announced the launch of new flights on international routes. The new flights will be operational on Mumbai-Riyadh-Mumbai, Mumbai-Dhaka-Mumbai, Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi and Delhi-Jeddah-Delhi routes.

The airline recently also announced a daily direct flight on Guwahati-Dhaka-Guwahati sector and 14 new domestic flights.

The country's civil aviation market has witnessed high competition over the past few months.

Domestic air passenger traffic in May increased by 2.96 per cent after a slump in April, according to the data released by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The domestic air traffic in May this year consisted of 12.20 million passengers as compared to 11.85 million passengers in the same month last year.

