SpiceJet Announces Sale, Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,299

SpiceJet's discount is applicable on one-way fares only.

SpiceJet is offering flight tickets from a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,299 in a limited-period sale. In its sale, which is open till August 30, the airline is offering domestic and international tickets starting from Rs. 1,299 and Rs. 3,999, respectively. Under the scheme, which is valid for travel till March 31, 2020, flight tickets can be booked till August 30, 2019, according to the carrier's website, spicejet.com. The discount is applicable on one-way fares only and cannot be combined with any other offers or on group bookings, according to SpiceJet.

Presenting SpiceJet's Desh-Videsh Ghoomo Sale! Enjoy unbeatable airfares starting at ₹1299 (all-inclusive) for domestic & ₹ 3999 (all-inclusive) for international travel. Rush to https://t.co/PykmFjYcix or get the SpiceJet app now! Sale closes 30th August, 2019. T&C Apply. pic.twitter.com/puGIHNUb8p — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) August 26, 2019

On bookings made through its portal, the airline is offering a 25 per cent off on meals, seats and premium service SpiceMax.

Many airlines have announced additional flights and promotional schemes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market.

Last week, rival private sector airline IndiGo announced new international flights. The airline said it will start daily non-stop flights on the Delhi-Chengdu (China) route from September 15.

Domestic airlines carried 825.64 lakh passengers in the first seven months of 2019, marking a growth of 3.15 per cent on a year-on-year basis, according to data from regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

