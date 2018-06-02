SpiceJet Offers Up To 50% Discount On SpiceMax Ticket Prices. Here's How To Avail It

The maximum discount per SpiceMax seat is Rs 500 under this offer.

SpiceJet is offering up to 50 per cent discount on SpiceMax with HDFC Bank credit cards on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday under its 'Happy Weekends' scheme, as mentioned on the official website of the airline- spicejet.com. Under SpiceMax, passengers can obtain additional benefits including pre-assigned seats with extra legroom; complimentary meals on board; priority check-in and boarding; and priority baggage handling; at a higher fare. SpiceJet's new offer can be availed online by using the promo code HDFCMAX. For non-SpiceMax passengers, the carrier is offering Rs 150 discount. The promo code is MAX150.