Profit
Home | Aviation

SpiceJet Offers Up To 50% Discount On SpiceMax Ticket Prices. Here's How To Avail It

SpiceJet's new offer can be availed online by using the promo code HDFCMAX.

Aviation | | Updated: June 02, 2018 12:35 IST
SpiceJet is offering up to 50 per cent discount on SpiceMax with HDFC Bank credit cards on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday under its 'Happy Weekends' scheme, as mentioned on the official website of the airline- spicejet.com. Under SpiceMax, passengers can obtain additional benefits including pre-assigned seats with extra legroom; complimentary meals on board; priority check-in and boarding; and priority baggage handling; at a higher fare. SpiceJet's new offer can be availed online by using the promo code HDFCMAX. For non-SpiceMax passengers, the carrier is offering Rs 150 discount. The promo code is MAX150.
10 things to know about SpiceJet's new discount offer:
  1. The maximum discount per SpiceMax seat is Rs 500 under this offer.
  2. SpiceJet's 'Happy Weekend Offer' is valid only on SpiceMax bookings made online on SpiceJet's website or app only. (Also read: SpiceJet To Launch Delhi-Kanpur-Delhi Direct Flights, Offers Tickets From Rs. 2,313)
  3. The offer is valid for both new and existing flight bookings.
  4. This scheme is valid on every weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) till September 30 , 2018 (both days inclusive), as mentioned on the official website of SpiceJet.
  5. In order to avail the offer, select a SpiceMax seat while booking a ticket or through 'Manage My Booking' for an existing booking on SpiceJet's website or mobile app. For HDFC offer, apply promo code HDFCMAX and enter HDFC credit card number in the promotion code section on the payment page. Instant discount will be applied on the SpiceMax Fee.
  6. To avail the HDFC offer, customer must make the payment with a valid HDFC bank credit card only, informed the carrier on its website. (Also read: SpiceJet Announces 10 New Domestic Flights, Routes. Details Here)
  7. The offer is valid for both, one-way and round-trip bookings, per passenger per sector for travelling on either a route within India or abroad.
  8. This offer, in no manner, can be clubbed with any other scheme/offer/discount/promotion etc.
  9. The company reserves the right to amend/cancel/withdraw the offer at any time without any prior intimation.
  10. For any card related claims, the customer shall approach the bank and SpiceJet shall not entertain any such claims, said the airline.


