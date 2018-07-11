SpiceJet's 'Mega Monsoon Sale' Extended Till July 13, Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 999

The travel period of the offer ends on October 8, 2018.

SpiceJet's 'Mega Monsoon sale' has been extended till July 13, 2018, said the carrier on its official website- spicejet.com. Under this promotional sale, the airline is offering direct domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs. 999. The travel period of the offer ends on October 8, 2018. The carrier is also offering 20 per cent discount on seats, meals, SpiceMax and other add-ons on booking via airline's official website. The promo code for the additional discount offer is ADD0N20.

(Fares are refundable with a nominal cancellation charge, said SpiceJet.)

10 things to know about SpiceJet's 'Mega Monsoon Sale' and additional offers:

1. According to SpiceJet, 'Mega Monsoon Sale' offer is applicable on one-way fares only.

2. The scheme is applicable on bookings made across all channels.

3. This offer can't be clubbed with any other offers and is not applicable on group bookings.

4. Fares are refundable with a nominal cancellation charge, mentioned the airline.

5. The tickets booked under the offer are changeable with a nominal fee and fare adjustment, noted SpiceJet.

6. The inventory available under the sale is limited and is available on a first- come, first- served basis only, mentioned SpiceJet.

7. Flight schedule and timings are subject to regulatory approvals and changes, said SpiceJet.

8. Black-out dates are also applicable under this offer.

9. Under the additional offer, SpiceJet is providing up to 20 per cent discount only on the add-on product being bought.

10. Under the SpiceJet's additional offer, all other applicable charges/fees/taxes etc. are payable by the passenger. The offer is valid for both one-way and round-trip bookings for both domestic and international travel.

Meanwhile, rival IndiGo is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,212 as part of it's 12th anniversary sale. AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 999. Jet Airways is offering a discount of Rs. 1,000 on economy flight tickets and Rs. 2,500 off on premiere flight tickets on international routes under its 'Your Next Vacation Awaits' scheme. Vistara airline is offering up to 50 per cent discount on one-way economy class flight tickets on booking up to 7 or more days in advance.