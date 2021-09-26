SpiceJet Introduces Interim Fixed Pay System

SpiceJet has come up with an interim fixed pay system for captains and first officers

Budget carrier SpiceJet, which had resorted to hourly-basis pay for pilots amid the pandemic, on Sunday said it has introduced a new "interim fixed salary system" for captains and first officers.

The airline said not only will pilot salaries "increase significantly" under the new pay structure but those who fly more than the stipulated minimum hours will be paid overtime.

However, some pilots contested the assurance given by SpiceJet and claimed "stress" due to the continued reduction in their salaries implemented in April last year.

The pilots claimed that they were being paid a third or a half of their pre-Covid-19 salaries despite the company achieving an occupancy rate of over 85 per cent on passenger flights and being among the largest air cargo carriers during the pandemic.

The Gurgaon-headquartered airline said it had adopted a "block hour payment system" after the COVID-19 outbreak effective April 1, 2020, wherein pilots were paid based on the hourly flying rate without having to send anyone on ''leave without pay''.

"While many other airlines and organisations severed employee contracts during the pandemic, there was no retrenchment in SpiceJet," a SpiceJet spokesperson told PTI.

"The migration to the block hour payment model was expected to be short-lived. However, the second wave of COVID-19 has delayed the implementation of our ''normal'' salary structure," the spokesperson said.

An interim "fixed salary system" effective from September 1, 2021, has now been implemented to provide better pay-out, said SpiceJet two days after it sent out an e-mail to all pilots announcing the change.

The objectives of the new system, it said, are having a pay structure that reflects fixed salary components and other relevant components.

It will also enable payment of a fixed minimum salary to all available pilots and those who fly more than the stipulated minimum hours will be paid overtime, it added.