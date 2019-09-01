SpiceJet Extends Sale, Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 1,299

SpiceJet on Friday said it will introduce six new flights to expand its network.

SpiceJet has extended its sale till September 1, said the airline on microblogging website Twitter. Under the offer, the private carrier is offering domestic and international tickets from Rs. 1,299 and Rs. 3,999, respectively. SpiceJet's offer is valid for travel till March 31, 2020, according to the airline's website, spicejet.com.The discount is applicable on one-way fares only and cannot be combined with any other offers or on group bookings, noted the carrier. (Also read: SpiceJet, IndiGo flights from Delhi airport Terminal 3 from September 5)

Beat the rush! SpiceJet's Desh-Videsh Ghoomo Sale is now extended till 1st September, 2019! Domestic fares starting at ₹ 1299/- & International fares starting at ₹ 3999/-. Limited seats available, don't miss out! T&C Apply. pic.twitter.com/Pmb9OSyP6O — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) August 30, 2019

On bookings made through its portal, the airline is offering a 25 per cent off on meals, seats and premium service SpiceMax.

Airlines in the country have come up with additional flights and promotional schemes amid high competition in civil aviation market.

SpiceJet on Friday said it will introduce six new flights to expand its network. The carrier has introduced a second non-stop flight on the Kolkata-Bangkok-Kolkata sector and also increased frequencies on the domestic sectors of Kolkata-Chennai and Chennai-Shirdi. The airline will now connect Kolkata and Shirdi with a direct flight via Chennai.

Domestic airlines carried 825.64 lakh passengers in the first seven months of 2019, marking a growth of 3.15 per cent on a year-on-year basis, according to data from regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

