SpiceJet, IndiGo, AirAsia India Offer Discount On Flight Tickets, Details Here

Ahead of Diwali, airlines have recently announced a host of discounts on domestic and international flight tickets. SpiceJet is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 888 under a limited-period 'Festive Season Sale', according to the airline's website - spicejet.com. IndiGo has announced flight tickets priced from an all-inclusive Rs. 899 in a three-day sale, according to a statement from the carrier. AirAsia India is offering a discount of up to 70 per cent on flights across its network, according to its website - airasia.com. The offers from the airlines come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market, to cater to festive season demand.

SpiceJet offer

SpiceJet is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 888. The last date to book flight tickets to avail the offer is October 28, 2018. The travel period of the offer starts from November 8, 2018 and ends on March 31, 2019, according to the airline.

IndiGo offer

IndiGo is offering flight tickets priced from an all-inclusive Rs. 899 in a three-day sale. IndiGo's "Diwali special sale" is open till October 26, according to its statement. IndiGo has said it is offering 10 lakh seats under the Diwali sale.

AirAsia India offer

AirAsia India is offering up to 70 per cent discount on all destinations, which is valid till October 28, 2018. The discount is applicable on a travel period till June 30, 2019, according to the carrier.

Domestic airlines carried 913.95 lakh passengers in the first eight months of the current calendar year (January to August 2018), as against 754.11 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA or Directorate General of Civil Aviation. That marked a year-on-year increase of 21.20 per cent in passenger traffic.