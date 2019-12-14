SpiceJet Grounds 3 Aircraft Citing Defects

The low cost carrier said the step was taken "on the advice of the Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI), which converted these aircraft to freighters"

SpiceJet Grounds 3 Aircraft Citing Defects
Mumbai:

SpiceJet has informed the exchanges that it has grounded three of its B737 freighter aircraft.

The low cost carrier on Friday said that the step was taken "on the advice of the Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI), which converted these aircraft to freighters".

According to the company's statement, "During an internal examination of IAI's manufacturing facilities, a potential defect was discovered in the process used to manufacture the 9G rigid barrier installed on these aircraft".

"These aircraft will return to operations after regulatory clearance," SpiceJet added.

Comments
SpiceJetspicejet aircraft grounding

Related

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News