SpiceJet, GoAir Announce New Routes, Discounts On Flight Tickets

Domestic airlines such SpiceJet and GoAir have announced flights on new routes and discounts on bookings. Private carrier SpiceJet has announced the launch of new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities. GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively in a limited-period sale, according to its official website, goair.in. The announcements come at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily.

Here are key things to know about the announcements made by SpiceJet and GoAir:

SpiceJet

SpiceJet will launch 12 new domestic flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with other cities on its network, said the carrier in a press release. Of the new flights, six are to and from Mumbai while six connect Delhi, noted the statement. All the new flights will be effective from May 11, 2019, according to the Gurugram-based carrier. The airline will also commence two new daily flights connecting Durgapur with Mumbai from June 25.

GoAir

GoAir is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively in a limited-period sale, according to the airline's website. Bookings under the offer can be made till May 8. In a separate deal, the carrier is also offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,375. Bookings under the sale, valid for travel till October 6, 2019, can be made till May 9, 2019, said the carrier.

