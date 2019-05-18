SpiceJet, GoAir Announce New Routes, Discounts On Flight Tickets, Details Here

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,375

Domestic airlines such SpiceJet and GoAir have announced flights on new routes and discounts on bookings. Private carrier SpiceJet has announced the launch of new domestic and international flights connecting Mumbai with other cities. GoAir is offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs.1,375 in a limited-period sale, according to its official website. The announcements from the domestic carriers come at a time when full-service carrier Jet Airways has suspended its operations temporarily, leading to additional demand for flights in the country's civil aviation market.

Here are key things to know about the announcements made by SpiceJet and GoAir:

SpiceJet

SpiceJet announced the launch of new flights on domestic and international routes. SpiceJet will start a daily direct flight on Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai sector and six new domestic flights, the private sector airline said in a press release. The new flights to Jeddah will start from July 5 and the domestic flights will start from May 20, noted SpiceJet. SpiceJet also announced a special all-inclusive fare of Rs. 12,399 on the Mumbai-Jeddah and Rs. 15,399 on the Jeddah-Mumbai route.

GoAir

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,375 in a limited-period sale. Bookings under the sale -- valid for travel till December 15, 2019 -- can be made till May 23, according to the airline's website, goair.in. However, the travel dates vary from destination to destination, said the airline. In a separate offer, the low-cost carrier is offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively.

