SpiceJet Extends Sale, Offers Flight Tickets From 899 Rupees

SpiceJet has extended its special sale till February 10, 2019, said the airline on microblogging website Twitter. Under the offer, SpiceJet is offering domestic and international flight tickets starting from an all-inclusive Rs. 899 and Rs. 3,699, respectively. According to SpiceJet's website, spicejet.com, the travel period on discount offer is valid till September 25, 2019. The airline is also offering an additional 10 per cent off on flight tickets and free priority check-in on booking through SBI credit card.

SpiceJet's offer is applicable on bookings made across all channels. However, the discount offer is applicable on one-way fares and on select non-stop flights only, said the carrier's website.

To avail the discount offer, one has to book tickets at least 14 days prior to the date of departure. The discount offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer and not applicable on group bookings, noted SpiceJet.

Passengers need to use the promo code, SBISALE, to avail SBI's offer. SBI's offer is valid on bookings made only through SpiceJet's official website.

SpiceJet's offer on flight tickets comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector where airlines are coming up with discount offers and new routes on a daily basis to attract passengers.

Last week, SpiceJet said it will launch a daily non-stop flight service between Hyderabad and Saudi Arabia's Jeddah from March 25.

Meanwhile, Air India is offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,000. These flights are run late night with an aim to "beat peak hour rush", said the airline on its website - airinida.in.