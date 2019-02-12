SpiceJet Extends Flight Tickets Sale Till February 14, Here Are 5 Things To Know

SpiceJet's discount offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer and not applicable on group bookings.

SpiceJet has extended its special sale till February 14, 2019, said the private carrier on microblogging website Twitter. Under the sale, SpiceJet is offering domestic and international flight tickets starting from an all-inclusive Rs. 899 and Rs. 3,699, respectively. The travel period on discount offer is valid till September 25, 2019, according to the airline's website, spicejet.com. The offer is applicable on bookings made across all channels. However, the discount offer is applicable on one-way fares and on select non-stop flights only, said the airline.

SpiceJet is also offering 25 per cent off on preferred seat, meal and SpiceMax. Passengers need to use the promo code, ADDON25 to avail the discount.

SpiceJet's Rs 1.75/km Sale for domestic flights & Rs 2.5/km Sale for international flights, now extended till 14th February, 2019! Domestic & international fares starting at Rs 899/- & Rs 3699/- respectively. Rush to https://t.co/PykmFjGBqZ or get the SpiceJet app now! T&Cs Apply pic.twitter.com/kyjVuJdqPN — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) February 12, 2019



Here are 5 things to know:

1. To avail the discount offer, one has to book tickets at least 14 days prior to the date of departure, said SpiceJet.

2. The discount offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer and not applicable on group bookings.

3. Fares under this sale offer are also refundable with applicable cancellation charges, noted the carrier.

4. SpiceJet's offer on flight tickets comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector where airlines are coming up with discount offers and new routes on a daily basis to attract passengers.

5. On Tuesday, Vistara announced domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 899. Earlier, IndiGo had also announced domestic and international flight tickets starting from an all-inclusive Rs. 899 and Rs. 3,399, respectively in a limited-period offer.