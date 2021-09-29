SpiceJet, EaseMyTrip Enter Into Partnership For Holiday Bookings

New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday entered into a partnership with online travel platform EaseMyTrip to offer holiday bookings. The private carrier said, With this partnership, the holiday booking services of SpiceJet will be exclusively powered by EaseMyTrip. "EaseMyTrip will develop a holiday booking platform for SpiceJet. SpiceJet customers who wish to book holiday packages can book the same from this platform," the airline added.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet said, "This partnership will help us leverage each other's strength and offer an unparalleled travel experience to our customers by providing a complete end-to-end service for our customers."

Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip said, "With a reviving holiday segment, we are exploring new avenues of growth from the sector, and this collaboration is a step towards that effort. Through this platform, we will be providing a hassle-free booking experience and the best-in-class services, for SpiceJet customers. We look forward to a long-standing and fruitful association."

SpiceJet said it will offer benefits like priority services (while check-in, boarding, preferred bag out), complementary meals, extra legroom seats onboard. On the other hand, the travel portal said it will facilitate the designing, contracting, and booking of these holiday packages using their existing partnership.

Few days back, the budget carrier had announced that it is all set to resume Boeing-B-737 Max flights from the first week of October after a two-and-a-half-year long ban.

Earlier in August, the Director General of Civil of Aviation (DGCA) had allowed to restart the B-737 Max aircraft in Indian skies.

SpiceJet had flown around 6,300 hours on the 737 Max before the aircraft was grounded in March 2019 after two fatal crashes.

Currently, the airline has a total of 13 Boeing Max aircraft in its fleet.