SpiceJet To Operate Six New Direct Flights From This City

Budget carrier SpiceJet said it will operate six new direct flights connecting Chennai with pilgrim centres like Varanasi and Shirdi besides tourist spots including Port Blair and Bagdogra.



"All the flights are scheduled to commence from January 10, 2019, except the one on Chennai-Bagdogra route which will start operations from February 11, 2019," the airline said in a statement.



"The daily direct flights introduced by the airline will operate on the Chennai-Varanasi, Chennai-Shirdi and Chennai-Bagdogra routes."



The airline will deploy its Boeing 737-800 aircraft on all these routes.