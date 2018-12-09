NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
SpiceJet Introduces New Flights, Tickets Start From Rs 2,209. Check Schedule

SpiceJet's new flights are scheduled to be introduced between January 1 and February 28, the airline said.

Aviation | | Updated: December 09, 2018 14:51 IST
SpiceJet will deploy its Boeing 737 - 800 aircraft on all new routes.


Budget carrier SpiceJet announced new flight connections at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,209. The daily direct flights introduced by the carrier, will operate on the Hyderabad-Kolkata, Hyderabad-Pune and Hyderabad-Coimbatore routes, starting from January 1, 2019, noted the Gurugram-based airline on its official website- spicejet.com. SpiceJet will also launch six new direct flights on the Kochi-Bengaluru and Bengaluru-Port Blair routes including an additional frequency between Bengaluru-Bagdogra routes. These new flights are scheduled to be introduced between January 5 and February 28, SpiceJet said. 

SpiceJet's new flight connection between Pune and Hyderabad is available at a starting fare of Rs 2,209. The airline has announced an introductory promotional fare starting at Rs 2,309 on Coimbatore - Hyderabad, Rs 2,429 on Hyderabad-Pune, Rs 2699 on Hyderabad-Kolkata, Rs 2,809 on Hyderabad-Coimbatore and Rs 3,199 on Kolkata - Hyderabad routes. The bookings for these flights are open on SpiceJet's website, mobile app and through online travel portals and travel agents.

Schedule of SpiceJet's new flights starting from January 1

Flight No.OriginDestinationDepartureArrivalFrequency
SG 749HyderabadKolkata7:15 AM9:25 AMDaily
SG 750KolkataHyderabad9:55 AM12:05 PMDaily
SG 751HyderabadKolkata4:45 PM6:55 PMDaily
SG 752KolkataHyderabad7:30 PM9:40 PMDaily
SG 746HyderabadPune10:45 PM12:05 am +1Daily
SG 747PuneHyderabad12:35 AM1:45 AMDaily
SG 750HyderabadCoimbatore12:35 PM2:10 PMDaily
SG 751CoimbatoreHyderabad2:40 PM4:15 PMDaily

(As mentioned on SpiceJet's website)

Schedule of SpiceJet's new flights starting from January 5

Flight No.OriginDestinationDepartureArrivalFrequency
SG 745KochiBengaluru5:50 AM6:55 AMDaily
SG 748BengaluruKochi10:00 PM11:00 PMDaily
SG 759BengaluruBagdogra3:00 PM6:00 PM1,3,4,5,6,7
SG 760BagdograBengaluru6:30 PM8:45 PM1,3,4,5,6,7
SG 745BengaluruPort Blair8:35 AM11:15 AM1,3,4,5,6,7
SG 759Port BlairBengaluru11:45 AM2:30 PM1,3,4,5,6,7

(Note: 1- Monday, 2- Tuesday, 3- Wednesday, 4- Thursday, 5- Friday, 6- Saturday, 7- Sunday)

The airline will deploy its Boeing 737 - 800 aircraft on all new routes, said SpiceJet.

Meanwhile, rival carrier IndiGo launched its first international flight from Vijayawada jointly with the Andhra Pradesh government. Jet Airways, country's biggest full-service carrier by market share, introduced 65 new weekly services to its flight operations across its domestic and international network.

GoAir announced the launch of direct flight services to Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai from Kannur International Airport.



