SpiceJet Announces New Flights: Routes, Fares, Schedule And Other Details

SpiceJet will start operations on the new flightsfrom October 10

SpiceJet on Wednesday announced the launch of six new daily direct flights on domestic and international routes. The airline will start operations on the new flights from October 10, 2018, it said in a press release. SpiceJet will commence daily direct flights on the Hyderabad-Guwahati and Guwahati-Patna route. SpiceJet claimed that it is the first to introduce a daily direct flight on the Guwahati-Patna route. As part of its international operations, the airline will begin a new daily direct flight on the Hyderabad-Bangkok route.

SpiceJet shared the schedule of the new flights:

Flt No. Origin Destination Departure Arrival Day of Operation Frequency SG-463 Hyderabad Guwahati 5:25 AM 7:45 AM Daily 1st Direct Flight SG-464 Guwahati Hyderabad 11:45 AM 2:40 PM Daily 1st Direct Flight SG-461 Guwahati Patna 8:15 AM 9:25 AM Daily 1st Direct Flight SG-462 Patna Guwahati 9:55 AM 11:15 AM Daily 1st Direct Flight SG-81 Hyderabad Bangkok 4:30 PM 9:40 PM Daily 1st Direct Flight SG-82 Bangkok Hyderabad 10:40 PM 1:40 AM Daily 1st Direct Flight (Source: SpiceJet)

“We are pleased to announce the launch of our new flights which will offer additional flying options and travel flexibility at affordable prices. We see immense potential in these routes and are proud to be the only Indian carrier to provide direct connectivity between Hyderabad and Bangkok,” said Shilpa Bhatia, chief sales and revenue officer, SpiceJet.

SpiceJet said the inaugural fare on the domestic routes will start from Rs 3,099. On the international Hyderabad-Bangkok flights, the inaugural fare for the "to and fro journey is Rs. 9999 and Rs. 8299 respectively", it added.

SpiceJet will deploy Boeing 737 aircraft on these routes. Customers can book tickets on the airline's website, spicejet.com, and mobile app.

SpiceJet operates 412 average daily flights to 55 destinations, including 48 domestic and 7 international ones.