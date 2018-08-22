NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Corporates

SpiceJet Announces New Flights: Routes, Fares, Schedule And Other Details

Among the international routes, the airline will begin a new daily direct flight on the Hyderabad-Bangkok route.

Corporates | | Updated: August 22, 2018 19:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
SpiceJet Announces New Flights: Routes, Fares, Schedule And Other Details

SpiceJet will start operations on the new flightsfrom October 10

SpiceJet on Wednesday announced the launch of six new daily direct flights on domestic and international routes. The airline will start operations on the new flights from October 10, 2018, it said in a press release. SpiceJet will commence daily direct flights on the Hyderabad-Guwahati and Guwahati-Patna route. SpiceJet claimed that it is the first to introduce a daily direct flight on the Guwahati-Patna route. As part of its international operations, the airline will begin a new daily direct flight on the Hyderabad-Bangkok route.

SpiceJet shared the schedule of the new flights:

Flt No.OriginDestinationDepartureArrivalDay of  OperationFrequency
SG-463HyderabadGuwahati5:25 AM7:45 AMDaily1st Direct Flight
SG-464GuwahatiHyderabad11:45 AM2:40 PMDaily1st Direct Flight
SG-461GuwahatiPatna8:15 AM9:25 AMDaily1st Direct Flight
SG-462PatnaGuwahati9:55 AM11:15 AMDaily1st Direct Flight
SG-81HyderabadBangkok4:30 PM9:40 PMDaily1st Direct Flight
SG-82BangkokHyderabad10:40 PM1:40 AMDaily1st Direct Flight
(Source: SpiceJet)

“We are pleased to announce the launch of our new flights which will offer additional flying options and travel flexibility at affordable prices. We see immense potential in these routes and are proud to be the only Indian carrier to provide direct connectivity between Hyderabad and Bangkok,” said Shilpa Bhatia, chief sales and revenue officer, SpiceJet.

SpiceJet said the inaugural fare on the domestic routes will start from Rs 3,099. On the international Hyderabad-Bangkok flights, the inaugural fare for the "to and fro journey is Rs. 9999 and Rs. 8299 respectively", it added.

SpiceJet will deploy Boeing 737 aircraft on these routes. Customers can book tickets on the airline's website, spicejet.com, and mobile app. 

SpiceJet operates 412 average daily flights to 55 destinations, including 48 domestic and 7 international ones.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SpiceJet new faresSpiceJet new daily flightsSpiceJet new flight launch

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kerala FloodsNews in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusAsian Games 2018PNR StatusKerala Floods ReliefMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonMumbai FireGurudas KamatFitness Tips For WomenBenefits Of Honey

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top