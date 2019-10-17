SpiceJet Announces New Flights, Offers Tickets From Rs 2,501

SpiceJet will deploy its Bombardier Q400 aircraft on these new routes.

SpiceJet on Thursday announced new flights on its domestic as well as international network. The carrier will operate flights on the Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram and Thiruvananthapuram-Male routes from November 20, 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,501, the airline said in a statement. All the new flights will operate daily and SpiceJet will deploy its Bombardier Q400 aircraft on these routes. Bookings are open on airline's official website- spicejet.com, mobile app and through online travel portals and travel agents, it said.

Here's the schedule of SpiceJet's new flights starting from November 20:

Flight number Origin Destination Departure Arrival Frequency SG 3073 Chennai Thiruvananthapuram 9:50 AM 11:45 AM Daily SG 3074 Thiruvananthapuram Chennai 5:55 PM 7:45 PM Daily SG 91 Thiruvananthapuram Male 12:30 PM 1:55 PM Daily SG 92 Male Thiruvananthapuram 2:45 PM 4:45 PM Daily

(Source: SpiceJet)

SpiceJet said it has introduced all-inclusive fare starting at Rs 2,501 on Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram, Rs 3,009 on Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai, Rs 5,539 on Thiruvananthapuram-Male and Rs 7,091 on Male-Thiruvananthapuram routes.

"In view of the significant tourism potential, SpiceJet is introducing a direct flight on the Thiruvananthapuram-Male route," the airline said in a statement. "With the increased demand from customers and reaffirming its commitment on enhancing domestic connectivity, SpiceJet has also introduced new flights on the Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai sector," it added.

Last month, SpiceJet announced the launch of 46 new non-stop flights on its domestic network. These flights will start in phases starting October 27, 2019. Besides, the airline also said it will launch services on the Chennai-Durgapur UDAN route. Flights on this sector will start from October 27, 2019.

