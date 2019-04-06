NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
SpiceJet To Start New Flights From May

Aviation | | Updated: April 06, 2019 11:30 IST
Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet will commence a daily direct flight connecting Mumbai with Bangkok from May 17, 2019.

According to the airline, Bangkok is the second international destination after Dubai that it will connect with a direct flight from Mumbai.

The airline already operates non-stop flights from Bangkok to Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Delhi and Kolkata.

On the domestic sector, the airline will introduce six domestic flights connecting Mumbai with Kolkata, Chennai and Varanasi, effective from April 18, 2019.

Besides, it will commence a new daily regional connectivity UDAN flight between Hyderabad and Kishangarh from April 25, 2019.
 



