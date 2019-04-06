SpiceJet To Start New Flights From May

Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet will commence a daily direct flight connecting Mumbai with Bangkok from May 17, 2019.

According to the airline, Bangkok is the second international destination after Dubai that it will connect with a direct flight from Mumbai.

The airline already operates non-stop flights from Bangkok to Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Delhi and Kolkata.

On the domestic sector, the airline will introduce six domestic flights connecting Mumbai with Kolkata, Chennai and Varanasi, effective from April 18, 2019.

Besides, it will commence a new daily regional connectivity UDAN flight between Hyderabad and Kishangarh from April 25, 2019.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.