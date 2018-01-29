SpiceJet Announces 20 New Non-Stop Domestic Flights From February 11. Details Here

"SpiceJet also will become the only carrier to operate between Kolkata-Jabalpur and Bengaluru-Puducherry with daily direct flights. The new flights connecting the metro cities with the non-metros will give fresh impetus to the airlines regional connectivity theme - Connect the unconnected."
The airline will introduce daily direct flights on the Bengaluru-Rajahmundry, Chennai-Mangalore and Guwahati-Chennai routes and a direct flight between Bengaluru-Tirupati which would operate on all days except Tuesdays, it said. According to the budget carrier, it will operate all the routes with its Bombardier Q400 aircraft, except for the Chennai-Guwahati route where it will deploy its Boeing 737 aircraft.
