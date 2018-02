SpiceJet Announces 20 New Non-Stop Domestic Flights: Flight Timings, Other Details

SpiceJet's new flights schedule:

Flight No. Origin Destination Departure Arrival Effective From Days of Operations SG- 3615 Chennai Vishakhapatnam 11:15 AM 12:45 PM 11 Feb'18 Daily SG- 3612 Vishakhapatnam Chennai 8:45 AM 10:15 AM 11 Feb'18 Daily SG- 3613 Kolkata Jabalpur 3:20 PM 5:20 PM 11 Feb'18 Daily SG- 3614 Jabalpur Kolkata 5:40 PM 7:35 PM 11 Feb'18 Daily SG- 3611 Kolkata Vishakhapatnam 6:20 AM 8:15 AM 11 Feb'18 Daily SG- 3616 Vishakhapatnam Kolkata 1:10 PM 2:50 PM 11 Feb'18 Daily SG- 3429 Bengaluru Rajahmundry 7:05 PM 8:30 PM 15 Feb'18 Daily SG- 3430 Rajahmundry Bengaluru 8:50 PM 10:20 PM 15 Feb'18 Daily SG- 3425 Bengaluru Chennai 12:40 PM 1:40 PM 15 Feb'18 Mon, Wed, Thur, Fri, Sat, Sun SG- 3426 Chennai Bengaluru 2:05 PM 3:05 PM 15 Feb'18 Mon, Wed, Thur, Fri, Sat, Sun SG- 3419 Bengaluru Pudducherry 9:40 10:30 15 Feb'18 Daily SG- 3420 Pudducherry Bengaluru 10:50 12:10 15 Feb'18 Daily SG- 2895 Chennai Mangalore 11:20 AM 12:45 PM 1 Mar'18 Daily SG- 2896 Mangalore Chennai 13:05 13:45 1 Mar'18 Daily SG- 2893 Chennai Vijayawada 8:10 9:15 1 Mar'18 Daily SG- 2894 Vijayawada Chennai 9:35 10:50 1 Mar'18 Daily SG- 3427 Bengaluru Tirupati 15:40 16:30 1 Mar'18 Mon, Wed, Thur, Fri, Sat, Sun SG- 3428 Tirupati Bengaluru 5:00 PM 6:00 PM 1 Mar'18 Mon, Wed, Thur, Fri, Sat, Sun SG- 845 Guwahati Chennai 9:55 AM 1:15 PM 1 Mar'18 Daily SG- 856 Chennai Guwahati 2:35 PM 5:35 PM 1 Mar'18 Daily

SpiceJet has announced 20 new non-stop flights on its domestic routes starting from February 11, 2018. SpiceJet is introducing daily direct flights between Kolkata and Jabalpur, between Kolkata and Vishakhapatnam, and between Bengaluru and Puducherry, according to SpiceJet's website - spicejet.com. The airline is also launching four new direct flights on the Bengaluru-Rajahmundry, Chennai-Mangalore, Bengaluru-Tirupati and Guwahati-Chennai routes. Four new additional frequencies on the Chennai-Vishakhapatnam, Kolkata-Vishakhapatnam, Bengaluru-Chennai and Chennai-Vijayawada routes each will also be operational from February 11, 2018. Bookings for tickets are now open on SpiceJet's website and app, besides through online travel portals and travel agents. A direct flight between Bengaluru and Tirupati will be operated by SpiceJet on all days except Tuesdays. While the airline will operate daily flights on the Chennai-Vishakhapatnam, Kolkata-Vishakhapatnam and Chennai-Vijayawada routes, services between Bengaluru and Chennai will be operational on all days except Tuesdays. With these launches, SpiceJet also will become the only carrier to operate daily direct flights between Kolkata and Jabalpur, and between Bengaluru and Puducherry.SpiceJet will serve on all the routes with the Bombardier Q400 aircraft except for the Chennai-Guwahati route, where it will deploy its Boeing 737 aircraft.New non-stop domestic flights from SpiceJet come amid increasing competition and strong passenger growth in the Indian civil aviation market.Domestic airlines carried 1,171.76 lakh passengers in 2017, as against 998.88 lakh in the previous year, registering a year-on-year growth of 17.31, according to data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).