SpiceJet Announces 14 New Domestic Flights. Ticket Prices, Routes, Schedule Here

Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Monday announced 14 new domestic flights and enhanced frequency on some routes, IANS reported. SpiceJet's new flights will be effective from July 1. The airline will also enhance its operations on the Delhi-Patna (second frequency), Bengaluru-Rajahmundry (second frequency) and Mumbai-Bengaluru (fifth frequency) sectors, the report further said. "Effective July 1 the airline is all set to introduce new direct flights on the Pune-Patna, Chennai-Rajahmundry, Hyderabad-Calicut and Bengaluru-Tuticorin sectors," the carrier said in a statement. Customers willing to plan their travel can book flights from SpiceJet's official website- spicejet.com and app.The new flights introduced on the Delhi-Patna, Mumbai-Bengaluru, and Chennai-Rajahmundry sectors would be operational daily, the airline said, whereas the frequencies introduced on the Hyderabad-Calicut, Bengaluru-Tuticorin and Bengaluru-Rajahmundry routes would be operational on all days except Tuesdays, the statement added. Patna-Pune will be operational on all days except SaturdaySpiceJet has recently introduced direct flights from. Passengers can book their flight tickets for Rs. 2,999 in the spicesaver category and for Rs. 3,752 in the spicemax category. Amid high competition, other airlines have also introduced new flights recently. IndiGo has announced daily flights from. IndiGo will also operate second daily non-stopat an all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,100. IndiGo hasJet Airways also began a directunder the regional connectivity scheme (RCS). One-way economy fare on the route under this scheme of the carrier starts at Rs. 2,980. The carrier will also launch a tri-weekly flight in the Allahabad-Nagpur-Indore sector from June 16. (With inputs from IANS)