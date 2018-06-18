SpiceJet Announces 14 New Domestic Flights. Ticket Prices, Routes, Schedule Here

The new flights introduced on the Delhi-Patna, Mumbai-Bengaluru, and Chennai-Rajahmundry sectors would be operational daily, the airline said, whereas the frequencies introduced on the Hyderabad-Calicut, Bengaluru-Tuticorin and Bengaluru-Rajahmundry routes would be operational on all days except Tuesdays, the statement added. Patna-Pune will be operational on all days except Saturday
SpiceJet has recently introduced direct flights from Tuticorin to Bengaluru at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,999. Passengers can book their flight tickets for Rs. 2,999 in the spicesaver category and for Rs. 3,752 in the spicemax category.
Amid high competition, other airlines have also introduced new flights recently. IndiGo has announced daily flights from Kolkata to Dhaka and Jorhat at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 3,199. IndiGo will also operate second daily non-stop flights between Chennai and Calicut at an all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,100. IndiGo has also introduced Tuticorin as its destination.
Jet Airways also began a direct tri-weekly flight from Nashik to New Delhi under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS). One-way economy fare on the route under this scheme of the carrier starts at Rs. 2,980. The carrier will also launch a tri-weekly flight in the Allahabad-Nagpur-Indore sector from June 16. (With inputs from IANS)