SpiceJet Tickets Via HDFC Bank Cards For Free Meals On Board. Ten Things To Know

HDFC Bank offer on Spice Jet is valid only till April 10
One can book Spice Jet tickets via HDFC Bank debit cards/ credit cards for a multitude of offers and benefits. HDFC Bank allows you to book SpiceJet flight tickets and make payments via HDFC Bank debit card and credit card at zero convenience fee. On booking via HDFC Bank credit card, the customers are entitled to receive priority check-in and free meal.
HDFC Bank Spice Jet deal. Ten Things To Know
The HDFC Bank's offer on Spice Jet tickets is valid only for the bookings done until April 10. The offer entails fee meals, priority check-in and zero convenience fee charged at the time of booking of flight tickets. One must remember that a maximum of four meals shall be offered free per booking.
The offer is valid only for HDFC Credit card holders.
The promo code for availing the offer is HDFCDEAL
The offer is not applicable on beverage, platter and special meals.
Spice Jet will charge a token amount of Re 1 as a token of acknowledgement.
The offer is valid only on retail credit cards and not on corporate, commercial credit cards.
For any credit card related claims, the customer should contact HDFC Bank and SpiceJet will not be able to entertain any such claims.
Delinquent and over-limit HDFC Bank Credit Card members will not qualify for this promotion. This offer is valid for Indian residents and citizens only.
Any query regarding the program will be entertained till 60 days from offer fulfillment date.
In case, the card member holds more than 1(one) Credit/Debit Card with HDFC Bank; the card member would need to call up the Customer Call Centre and confirm which card(s) the said offer may be availed for.