NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Corporates

Spencer's Retail To Buy Nature's Basket In Rs 300-Crore Deal

Spencer's, a part of RP Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPG), already runs its own grocery stores in parts of the country

Corporates | | Updated: May 17, 2019 16:05 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Spencer's Retail To Buy Nature's Basket In Rs 300-Crore Deal

Nature's Basket competes with the likes of Future Retail Ltd-owned Food Hall and Bigbasket


Bengaluru: 

Spencer's Retail Ltd will buy upmarket grocery chain Nature's Basket from Godrej Industries for Rs 300 crore ($42.76 million), the companies said on Friday.

Spencer's, a part of RP Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPG), already runs its own grocery stores in parts of the country.

The deal will give Spencer's access to the western part of India through 36 stores of Nature's Basket in Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru, Shashwat Goenka, who leads RPG's retail unit, said in a statement.

Nature's Basket competes with the likes of Future Retail Ltd owned Food Hall, as well as Alibaba Group backed online grocery company Bigbasket.

"Nature's Basket has a strong portfolio of private label brands which has huge traction with its consumers," Mr Goenka said, adding that RPG would also benefit from the chain's online grocery business.

Spencer's, which reported its results separately, made a net profit of Rs 1.83 crore for the quarter ended March 31.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SpencersNature's basket

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election ResultsRajiv KumarDonald TrumpPragya ThakurNalin Kumar KateelRahul GandhiSmriti IraniElections 2019Live NewsWorld Cup 2019Entertainment NewsRamadan Time TableElection NewsCricket World CupAsus Zenfone 6Redmi Note 7sOnePlus 7 ProHypertension Day

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top