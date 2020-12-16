Cabinet Clears Next Round Of Telecom Spectrum Auction

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved guidelines for the next round of spectrum auction which may begin in the last week of January. This marks the beginning of an auctioning process through which telecom spectrum will be assigned to successful bidders for 20 years, enabling them to provide commercial mobile services.

The auction will be for spectrum in 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz and 2500 MHz frequency bands, an official release said.

Spectrum will be offered for assignment for validity period of 20 years.

A total of 2251.25 MHz is being offered with total valuation of Rs. 3,92,332.70 crore at reserve price.

By winning right to use spectrum through the auction, incumbent telecom service providers will be able to augment their network capacity whereas new players will be able to start their services.

The spectrum auction is a transparent process of spectrum assignment to successful bidders. Sufficient spectrum availability increases the quality of telecom services for the consumers.