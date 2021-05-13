Finance Minister Hands Over Houses To Buyers Under Centre's Special Window Project

On the completion of the first residential project of the government's Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing or SWAMIH fund, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, May 13, handed over possession to home buyers through a virtual event. According to a statement released by the Ministry of Finance, the residential project - 'Rivali Park', situated in suburban Mumbai, was the first housing project in the country to have received funding under the government's SWAMIH Fund, managed by the SBICap ventures.
FM Smt. @nsitharaman today performed the ceremonial handing over of keys to 650 homebuyers of #RivaliPark, Mumbai. This is the first stalled project completed with funding by GOI's Special Window for Affordable & Mid-Income Housing Fund managed by SBICap Ventures.#SWAMIH— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) May 13, 2021
The Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing fund was launched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in November 2019.