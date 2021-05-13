Finance Minister Hands Over Houses To Buyers Under Centre's Special Window Project

The special window project fund was launched by the Finance Minister in November 2019.

On the completion of the first residential project of the government's Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing or SWAMIH fund, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, May 13, handed over possession to home buyers through a virtual event. According to a statement released by the Ministry of Finance, the residential project - 'Rivali Park', situated in suburban Mumbai, was the first housing project in the country to have received funding under the government's SWAMIH Fund, managed by the SBICap ventures.



FM Smt. @nsitharaman today performed the ceremonial handing over of keys to 650 homebuyers of #RivaliPark, Mumbai. This is the first stalled project completed with funding by GOI's Special Window for Affordable & Mid-Income Housing Fund managed by SBICap Ventures.#SWAMIH

(1/3) pic.twitter.com/Ls5ibfGSWt — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) May 13, 2021

The Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing fund was launched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in November 2019.