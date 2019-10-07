Looking To Invest In Sovereign Gold Bonds? Here's All You Need To Know

SGB is issued by Reserve Bank India on behalf of Government of India.

The fifth series (Series V) of Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) 2019-20 has opened for subscription on Monday. SGB, a government-run scheme, allows gold investments in non-physical form. For the current series of gold bonds, the price of one gram of gold has been kept at Rs 3788, according to a statement by Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The RBI is offering a discount of Rs 50 per gram on the original value to investors applying online. The subscription of SGB Series V will end on October 11 and the settlement date for the same is October 15.