Sovereign Gold Bonds Series II 2021-2022 Opens For Subscription From Today

The second tranche of sovereign gold bonds scheme opened today for subscription

The second tranche of sovereign gold bonds scheme (Series II) for the current fiscal opened for subscription on Monday. The Reserve Bank of India has fixed issue price at Rs 4,842 per gram. The Government has decided to issue the bonds in six tranches from May 2021 to September 2021.

Investors who apply online and make payment online get a discount of Rs 50 per 10 gram. For such investors, the issue price of gold bond will be Rs 4,792 per gram of gold.

While the second tranche of sovereign gold bonds opens today, the subscription will be available till May 28, 2021.

The statement released on May 21 by the Ministry of Finance had said that “Sovereign Gold Bonds 2021-22 (Series II) will be opened for the period May 24-28, 2021 with Settlement date June 1, 2021".



The nominal value of the bond based on the simple average closing price (as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd) for gold of 999 purity of the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period, i.e. May 19, May 20 and May 21, 2021, works out to Rs 4,842 per gram of gold, the RBI said on May 21.

