Southwest Monsoon To Revive In Five To Six days, Says Met Department The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 29, three days ahead of its normal onset

The MeT departmental official said that the lull in monsoon activity is quite normal.



"The further advance of the southwest monsoon has weakened. It was very active until June 15, but there is a lull now. However, it expected to revive in the next five-six days," said Mritunjay Mohapatra, IMD Additional Director-General, reported Press Trust of India (PTI).



Monsoon Activity To Return To Normalcy In Five Days. 5 Things To Know



1. The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 29, three days ahead of its normal onset and, over the past a few days, it has battered parts of the western coast and the northeast.



2. For tomorrow (Monday), the IMD has predicted "heavy to very heavy rain" at a few places in Konkan, Goa and coastal Karnataka and heavy rain in parts of the sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, central Maharashtra and Kerala. "Thunderstorm accompanied with squall are very likely at isolated places over Punjab while thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning are very likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Marathawada," the IMD said.



3. Odisha and other parts of east India would start receiving "good" rainfall from June 23-24 while Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and other parts of the southern peninsula from June 26, said IMD Additional Director-General Mritunjay Mohapatra.



4. The maximum temperatures dropped sharply across Punjab and Haryana after the region was lashed by rains for the second day today. Chandigarh, which received rains in the morning, recorded a maximum of 30.7 degrees Celsius, down seven notches against normal limits, the Meteorological (MeT) department report said.



5. Light to moderate rains/thundershowers are likely at a few places on June 18, at isolated places on June 19 and dry weather is likely to prevail thereafter for the next few days in Punjab and Haryana, according to the MeT department.



In Punjab, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded maximum temperatures of 29.9 degree Celsius and 29.4 degree Celsius, down seven and nine notches, respectively, after receiving a heavy downpour. Amritsar, too, was lashed by rains and the maximum settled at 31.1 degree Celsius, eight degrees below normal limits. (With PTI inputs)









