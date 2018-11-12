NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Southern Railway Says Revenue Up 51% In Festive Season

The Southern Railway operates the special trains to clear extra rush of passengers near festivals such as Diwali and Pongal.

Industries | | Updated: November 12, 2018 22:16 IST
Chennai: 

Southern Railway said on Monday that it witnessed a 51 per cent rise in revenue totalling 2.72 crore during the Diwali festive season this year as against Rs 1.80 crore last year.

Twenty Suvidhas and 16 special fare special trains were run from Chennai to various parts of Tamil Nadu and also to Howrah, a press release from the Southern Railway said here.

The special trains saw 100 per cent occupancy by carrying 2.70 lakh passengers as against 2.21 lakh passengers last year, the release said.

The Southern Railway operates the special trains to clear extra rush of passengers near festivals such as Diwali and Pongal.

